Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:23 am
Realme C35 is Launching on February 10, Design and Key Specs Revealed

The Realme C35, which received NBTC certification earlier this month, will be launched on February 10. This information comes from Realme’s Thailand division, which revealed the C35’s design and crucial specs via repeated teasers on its Facebook and Instagram profiles.

The Realme C35 will have a flat frame and will be available in green, but more colours are expected. The smartphone has a triple camera arrangement on the back, with the main camera being a 50MP device.

Realme C35

The C35 will have a 6.6″ FullHD screen and a Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme doesn’t provide anything about the C35’s operating system, RAM, or storage, but due to Geekbench, we know it will run Android 11 (presumably with Realme UI 2.0 on top) and have 4GB RAM. Although there may be additional RAM alternatives that have yet to be confirmed.

The complete box will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that will take power at up to 18W via a USB-C connector. The smartphone will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner incorporated in the power button on the right side of the frame, with the volume controls and SIM card slot on the left.

