Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Realme C35 is likely to cost Rs. 27,999 in Pakistan. The Realme C35 is expected to be released on February 21, 2022. This is the Realme 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which comes in a variety of colours.
- Expected Price of Realme in USD is $209.
Realme C35 – The UNISOC Chipset Phone
Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is developing the C35. The business intends to release another smartphone in the C-series. The next smartphone in the series will be a low-cost model. The upcoming smartphone has achieved Geekbench certification and will be known as the Realme C35. The UNISOC chipset, which is utilised in middle-of-the-road handsets, will power the upcoming smartphone. The Realme C35 with this chipset will deliver great results to the user. Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen with full HD quality with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There is also an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent results. This Realme sharp C35 handset will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that it will allow the user to accomplish tasks in seconds. The smartphone’s internal storage capacity is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient to store a large amount of data for future use. In the back of the C35, the Realme has a Triple Camera. The primary camera has 50 megapixels, a secondary camera with 5 megapixels, and a third camera with 2 megapixels. The selfie camera has 8 megapixels and will shoot excellent images. The incoming Samsung C35 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to prevent data loss. And the battery of this C35 is 5,000 mAh is planted inside the new smartphone’s belly, which is adequate to stay running for almost one or two days of intensive use. This C35 also has Fast battery charging. The latest Android 11 operating system is used to power this new Realme C35 handset. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be seeking to incorporate features like the Realme C35 to their products.
Realme C35 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, March 21
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF (India model)
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
Reverse charging
