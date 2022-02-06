Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 10:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 10:00 pm
Realme C35

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Realme C35 is likely to cost Rs. 27,999 in Pakistan. The Realme C35 is expected to be released on February 21, 2022. This is the Realme 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which comes in a variety of colours.

  • Expected Price of Realme C35 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Expected Price of Realme in USD is $209.

Realme C35 – The UNISOC Chipset Phone

Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is developing the C35. The business intends to release another smartphone in the C-series. The next smartphone in the series will be a low-cost model. The upcoming smartphone has achieved Geekbench certification and will be known as the Realme C35. The UNISOC chipset, which is utilised in middle-of-the-road handsets, will power the upcoming smartphone. The Realme C35 with this chipset will deliver great results to the user. Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen with full HD quality with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There is also an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent results. This Realme sharp C35 handset will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that it will allow the user to accomplish tasks in seconds. The smartphone’s internal storage capacity is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient to store a large amount of data for future use. In the back of the C35, the Realme has a Triple Camera. The primary camera has 50 megapixels, a secondary camera with 5 megapixels, and a third camera with 2 megapixels. The selfie camera has 8 megapixels and will shoot excellent images. The incoming Samsung C35 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to prevent data loss. And the battery of this C35 is 5,000 mAh is planted inside the new smartphone’s belly, which is adequate to stay running for almost one or two days of intensive use. This C35 also has Fast battery charging. The latest Android 11 operating system is used to power this new Realme C35 handset. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be seeking to incorporate features like the Realme C35 to their products.

Realme C35 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2022, March 21
Status Coming Soon
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
Size 6.6 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF (India model)
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
Features HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFC No
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Reverse charging
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 3 reviews.

Read More

1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A21s : This is the era of...
1 day ago
Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo Reno...
1 day ago
Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan...
1 day ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
1 day ago
Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of

Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Tecno Spark 6
8 mins ago
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile...
Cyclone Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar
19 mins ago
Cyclone Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar

MAHANORO, Madagascar, Feb 6, 2022 (AFP) - Cyclone Batsirai killed at least six...
Liam Livingstone
29 mins ago
PSL 7: Liam Livingstone will join Peshawar Zalmi for Lahore leg PSL

PSL 7: Liam Livingstone, a hard-hitting batter from England, will join his...
Areeba Habib is a vision in a sun-kissed snaps
35 mins ago
Areeba Habib is a vision in a sun-kissed snaps

Pakistani actress Areeba Habib, who married Sadian Imran in a lavish wedding...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600