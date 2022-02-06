Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Realme C35 is likely to cost Rs. 27,999 in Pakistan. The Realme C35 is expected to be released on February 21, 2022. This is the Realme 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which comes in a variety of colours.

Expected Price of Realme C35 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Expected Price of Realme in USD is $209.

Realme C35 – The UNISOC Chipset Phone

Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is developing the C35. The business intends to release another smartphone in the C-series. The next smartphone in the series will be a low-cost model. The upcoming smartphone has achieved Geekbench certification and will be known as the Realme C35. The UNISOC chipset, which is utilised in middle-of-the-road handsets, will power the upcoming smartphone. The Realme C35 with this chipset will deliver great results to the user. Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen with full HD quality with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There is also an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent results. This Realme sharp C35 handset will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 8 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that it will allow the user to accomplish tasks in seconds. The smartphone’s internal storage capacity is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient to store a large amount of data for future use. In the back of the C35, the Realme has a Triple Camera. The primary camera has 50 megapixels, a secondary camera with 5 megapixels, and a third camera with 2 megapixels. The selfie camera has 8 megapixels and will shoot excellent images. The incoming Samsung C35 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to prevent data loss. And the battery of this C35 is 5,000 mAh is planted inside the new smartphone’s belly, which is adequate to stay running for almost one or two days of intensive use. This C35 also has Fast battery charging. The latest Android 11 operating system is used to power this new Realme C35 handset. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be seeking to incorporate features like the Realme C35 to their products.

Realme C35 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2022, March 21 Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ) Size 6.6 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF (India model)

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

Reverse charging