Realme will launch the “World’s Fastest Smartphone Charging.” On February 28

Realme will be present at the MWC in Barcelona, and the GT2 series will make its global debut. But, as of today, we’ve heard that there’ll be more to it: the brand will also deliver the “world’s fastest smartphone charging.”

The 125W UltraDart, Realme’s previous fastest charging method, was introduced in 2021 but never made it to a commercially available smartphone.

We don’t know what speed the new charger Realme will unveil will be. Still, we anticipate it to be around 165W, as Nubia is ready to achieve those speeds with the upcoming Red Magic 7 Pro. We could also add Infinix and our assessment of its 160W charger.