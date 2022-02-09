Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Redmi K50 is Launching on February 16

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
Redmi K50

Redmi K50 is Launching on February 16

The Redmi K50’s release date is no longer a rumour. The Redmi K50/Poco F4 will be available in China on February 16, according to the company’s official Weibo account.

The teaser poster confirms the launch date and reveals the rear of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, according to the Weibo post. It resembles the K40 Gaming Edition, except that the main camera is not rounded at the edges. It comes in a brand-new blue colorway and has rubberized grips on both sides.

Redmi K50

There appears to be a profile switcher below the volume rocker, but it does not appear to be the one found on OnePlus phones. We anticipate it will be more gaming-oriented, as in it will likely activate a “gaming mode” that may overclock the phone’s hardware or turn off notifications/alerts, among other things.

It is worth noting that Redmi has only recently teased the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, with no indication of other phones in the lineup. The teaser poster also refers to the “K50 Gaming Edition” rather than the “K50 series.”

It’s probable that the Chinese company will only release the gamer phone on February 16th, with the rest of the phones following later. However, because this is simply supposition, we recommend treating it with a grain of salt.

 

 

Read More

15 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

According to a recent story, Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit...
16 hours ago
Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30...
16 hours ago
Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40...
16 hours ago
Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Specs

In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10 costs Rs. 20,999. The retail pricing...
19 hours ago
Redmi Note 11 is Launching in Pakistan on February 11

The global debut of the Redmi Note 11 series was announced on...
19 hours ago
Domestic use of Israel's spyware sparks scandal at home

JERUSALEM, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Israel's ground-breaking surveillance technology was once feted as a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Russia
17 seconds ago
Russia sees new record of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW - Russia registered 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24...
iran
5 mins ago
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

TEHRAN - Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases,...
bicycle
23 mins ago
Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic...
The vivo T1
37 mins ago
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600