Redmi K50 is Launching on February 16

The Redmi K50’s release date is no longer a rumour. The Redmi K50/Poco F4 will be available in China on February 16, according to the company’s official Weibo account.

The teaser poster confirms the launch date and reveals the rear of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, according to the Weibo post. It resembles the K40 Gaming Edition, except that the main camera is not rounded at the edges. It comes in a brand-new blue colorway and has rubberized grips on both sides.

There appears to be a profile switcher below the volume rocker, but it does not appear to be the one found on OnePlus phones. We anticipate it will be more gaming-oriented, as in it will likely activate a “gaming mode” that may overclock the phone’s hardware or turn off notifications/alerts, among other things.

It is worth noting that Redmi has only recently teased the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, with no indication of other phones in the lineup. The teaser poster also refers to the “K50 Gaming Edition” rather than the “K50 series.”

It’s probable that the Chinese company will only release the gamer phone on February 16th, with the rest of the phones following later. However, because this is simply supposition, we recommend treating it with a grain of salt.