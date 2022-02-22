Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan
Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A21s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 Please keep in mind that this is the price for the base model.
The Exynos 850, which is based on the 8nm architecture, is used in this phone. The SoC is fairly capable, and it performs admirably in games.
The cameras aren’t excellent, but they get the job done. The image processing software from Samsung is excellent.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy A21s
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Samsung A21s Full Features:
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, May 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, June 02
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (6.44 x 2.96 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, One UI 2.0
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12痠
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W