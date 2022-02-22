Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:00 pm
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan

Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A21s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 Please keep in mind that this is the price for the base model.

The Exynos 850, which is based on the 8nm architecture, is used in this phone. The SoC is fairly capable, and it performs admirably in games.

The cameras aren’t excellent, but they get the job done. The image processing software from Samsung is excellent.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy A21s

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Samsung A21s Full Features:

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
Launch
Announced 2020, May 15
Status Available. Released 2020, June 02
Body
Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (6.44 x 2.96 x 0.35 in)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, One UI 2.0
Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12痠
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Charging Fast charging 15W

Read More

19 hours ago
The vivo V23e 5G is now available in India for INR 25,990

After making its debut in Malaysia in November, Vivo's V23e 5G is...
19 hours ago
Realme will launch the "World's Fastest Smartphone Charging." On February 28

Realme will be present at the MWC in Barcelona, and the GT2...
19 hours ago
The vivo X80 phone, powered by the Dimension 9000, is the best. Geekbench and AnTuTu charts

A handful of excellent benchmark scorecards for a future vivo phone have...
19 hours ago
Apple's 2022 product plan includes a 13-inch MacBook Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shares his estimates for Apple's computing roadmap in 2022...
19 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy Note 10...
24 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oppo A95
4 mins ago
Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs....
Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan
6 mins ago
Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 Specs and Features

People can now gather the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022, which...
'Saba Qamar is getting married,' reveals Anoushey Ashraf
11 mins ago
‘Saba Qamar is getting married,’ reveals Anoushey Ashraf

Vj and host Anoushey Ashraf, recently appeared on Tabish Hashmi's show, 'To...
15 mins ago
MQM-P will take out protest rally against surge in Karachi street crimes

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600