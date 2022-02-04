Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A02s starts at Rs. 18,599. This is for the base model, which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A02s-Standard Budget Device

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A02s smartphone. The information about the Samsung smartphone, which has yet to be formally unveiled, has surfaced. The model number is SM-A025G. The device is expected to be released commercially as the Samsung Galaxy A02s. There were suspicions that Samsung, the South Korean technological giant, was working on a new entry-level model, which was validated by information on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The Galaxy A02s from Samsung has also been discovered in the Geekbench database. Let’s have a look at this smartphone’s specifications. This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a mid-range chipset that debuted exclusively in the device. The new Samsung Galaxy A02s will include an octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU. This is a capable chipset for a low-cost phone. This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch screen with a PLS TFT Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and Samsung’s Galaxy A02s will provide the user with full HD plus a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. This phone has the most recent Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection. This forthcoming smartphone will have 3 GB RAM, which provides adequate capacity for Samsung A02s to run heavy graphics games very easily, and multi-tasking is even better with such a large quantity of RAM. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy A02s will be 32 gigabytes, which is sufficient for storing data for future use; it also has a dedicated slot that can handle up to 512 gigabytes of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A02s’ back suggests that the phone would have a dual-camera system. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. It also boasts an 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy A02s has a 5000 mAh battery, which is common for all devices in this class and will keep your gadget running for an entire day.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, November 24 Status Available. Released 2021, January 04

Body Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type PLS IPS Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) CPU Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 506

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 5 MP, f/2.2 Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.