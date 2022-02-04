Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:26 pm
Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A02s starts at Rs. 18,599. This is for the base model, which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A02s in Pakistan is Rs. 18,599.
  • Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $139.

Samsung Galaxy A02s-Standard Budget Device

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A02s smartphone. The information about the Samsung smartphone, which has yet to be formally unveiled, has surfaced. The model number is SM-A025G. The device is expected to be released commercially as the Samsung Galaxy A02s. There were suspicions that Samsung, the South Korean technological giant, was working on a new entry-level model, which was validated by information on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The Galaxy A02s from Samsung has also been discovered in the Geekbench database. Let’s have a look at this smartphone’s specifications. This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a mid-range chipset that debuted exclusively in the device. The new Samsung Galaxy A02s will include an octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU. This is a capable chipset for a low-cost phone. This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch screen with a PLS TFT Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and Samsung’s Galaxy A02s will provide the user with full HD plus a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. This phone has the most recent Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection. This forthcoming smartphone will have 3 GB RAM, which provides adequate capacity for Samsung A02s to run heavy graphics games very easily, and multi-tasking is even better with such a large quantity of RAM. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy A02s will be 32 gigabytes, which is sufficient for storing data for future use; it also has a dedicated slot that can handle up to 512 gigabytes of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A02s’ back suggests that the phone would have a dual-camera system. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. It also boasts an 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy A02s has a 5000 mAh battery, which is common for all devices in this class and will keep your gadget running for an entire day.

 

Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, November 24
Status Available. Released 2021, January 04
Body
Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type PLS IPS
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10
Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
CPU Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 5 MP, f/2.2
Video
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 15W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

 

