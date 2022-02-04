Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A02s starts at Rs. 18,599. This is for the base model, which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $139.
Samsung Galaxy A02s-Standard Budget Device
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A02s smartphone. The information about the Samsung smartphone, which has yet to be formally unveiled, has surfaced. The model number is SM-A025G. The device is expected to be released commercially as the Samsung Galaxy A02s. There were suspicions that Samsung, the South Korean technological giant, was working on a new entry-level model, which was validated by information on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The Galaxy A02s from Samsung has also been discovered in the Geekbench database. Let’s have a look at this smartphone’s specifications. This smartphone’s processor is a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a mid-range chipset that debuted exclusively in the device. The new Samsung Galaxy A02s will include an octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU. This is a capable chipset for a low-cost phone. This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch screen with a PLS TFT Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, and Samsung’s Galaxy A02s will provide the user with full HD plus a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. This phone has the most recent Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection. This forthcoming smartphone will have 3 GB RAM, which provides adequate capacity for Samsung A02s to run heavy graphics games very easily, and multi-tasking is even better with such a large quantity of RAM. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy A02s will be 32 gigabytes, which is sufficient for storing data for future use; it also has a dedicated slot that can handle up to 512 gigabytes of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A02s’ back suggests that the phone would have a dual-camera system. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. It also boasts an 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy A02s has a 5000 mAh battery, which is common for all devices in this class and will keep your gadget running for an entire day.
Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, November 24
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, January 04
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|PLS IPS
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Video
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.