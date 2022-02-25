Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:40 pm
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan (Expected) and Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999. Samsung Galaxy A23 to be launched on Feb 28, 2022 [Expected]. Phone has 4 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage variant of Samsung which is available in Black, White, Mint, Violet colors.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 Features

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 –
SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 78,
79 SA/NSA/Sub6
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Body
Dimensions 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm (6.58 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM
(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type TFT, 90Hz
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI Core 3.1
Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 115Ëš (ultrawide), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1152p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS,
GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer,
gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 15W
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 242155 (v8), 223188 (v9)
GeekBench: 6913 (v4.4), 1719 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 12fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: 1631:1 (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -28.5 LUFS (Average)
Battery life
Endurance rating 118h

