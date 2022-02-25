Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Samsung in USD is $248.

Samsung will release the Galaxy A32, another smartphone with basic features that will be an entry-level smartphone with an affordable price tag. To get things going smoothly, the new Samsung Galaxy A32 will be powered by an Octa-core processor. The phone’s chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will be powerful enough to significantly accelerate the phone’s processing performance. The handset has 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Though the built-in storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is sufficient to store data on the smartphone, there is also a specialised slot in the smartphone that allows the smartphone to add 512 GB memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will include a quad rear camera arrangement with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 Mega-pixels, and the phone’s front-facing camera setup will be 20 megapixels. The new Samsung A32’s display panel will be 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.The phone’s battery is a non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery. The Android 11.0 operating system is installed on the Samsung Galaxy A32. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to give consumers with complete security. As a result, the data on the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be safe, and there will be no need to worry about data theft from the device. So, if you’re looking for a smartphone that has it all, the new Galaxy A32 is a good option.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, February 25 Status Available. Released 2021, February 25

Body Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (6.26 x 2.90 x 0.33 in) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio, RDS, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 286666 (v8)

GeekBench: 1277 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 8.1fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -30.3 LUFS (Below average) Battery life Endurance rating 119h