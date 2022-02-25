Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Samsung Galaxy a33
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999. This Phone has 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Samsung which is available in Various colors.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Features:

Display

The Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Processor

It is expected to use the yet-unannounced Exynos 1200 processor.

The phone could run Android 12 out of the box.

Camera

Smartphone has a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 5MP cameras.

Battery

A previous leak had revealed that it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Read More

22 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak

This year, Samsung will release the next generation of Galaxy A series...
22 hours ago
The Realme V25 will be officially released on March 3rd

Realme is preparing to debut its next smartphone, the V25, in its...
22 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the...
23 hours ago
Oppo Unveils the Find X5 Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging and a Special Photography Chip

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Find X5 and X5...
1 day ago
Australian scientists warn against spraying face masks with sanitizer

CANBERRA - Spraying face masks with sanitizer reduces their effectiveness, Australian scientists...
2 days ago
The Realme GT Neo3 has been added to the TENAA list

We first saw the Realme GT Neo3 yesterday, and today the phone...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia-Ukraine conflict
1 min ago
Russia-Ukraine conflict Live updates : Russia invades Ukraine 

Russia launches the biggest attack in Europe since WWII; the West vows...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
15 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery result Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 25 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 25 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan
30 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan (Expected) and Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan...
Snoop Dogg
1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg demands significant progress in the assault case

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in...
Adsence Ad 300X600