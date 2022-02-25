Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999. This Phone has 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Samsung which is available in Various colors.

Samsung Galaxy A33 Features:

Display

The Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Processor

It is expected to use the yet-unannounced Exynos 1200 processor.

The phone could run Android 12 out of the box.

Camera

Smartphone has a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 5MP cameras.

Battery

A previous leak had revealed that it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.