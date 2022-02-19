Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 07:58 pm
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung A50

Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999. Smartphone powered by Exynos 9610 Octa chip-set and will operate on Android 9 Pie OS. The hand-set is equipped with 4,000mAh battery capacity and also supports fast battery charging.

Full Features

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
(dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Canada
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900),
20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100),
5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800),
26(850), 29(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500),
66(1700/2100), 71(600) – Canada
Speed HSPA, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2019, February
Status Available. Released 2019, March
Body
Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in)
Weight 166 g (5.86 oz)
Build Front glass, plastic body
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
Chipset Exynos 9610 (10nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G72 MP3
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 1 TB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 25 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 25 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide)
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
ANT+
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 15W
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II: 2292 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 2209
Basemark X: 19106
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 68dB / Noise 71dB / Ring 82dB
Audio quality Noise -93.4dB / Crosstalk -92.3dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 98h

