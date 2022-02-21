Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official
Samsung Galaxy A52 – Another Mid-range Smartphone Of The Company
Samsung will release a new smartphone, the Galaxy A52. The smartphone’s specifications appear to be high, and it will be one of the company’s high-end smartphones with excellent features. The forthcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A52 will be powered by a processor that is commonly found in mid-range smartphones. The Snapdragon 720G chipset will power the device. The Galaxy A52’s SoC is powered by 8 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is powerful enough that it will not create any delays in the execution of various tasks. The 128 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is suitable for storing items on the smartphone for future use. You can use the phone’s dedicated storage slot to expand the internal storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A52. And the maximum amount you may store on your smartphone is 1TB. The new Samsung A52 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A quad camera arrangement is located on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52. The primary lens will be 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide lens will be 12 megapixels, the macro lens of the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor will also be 5 megapixels. The front-facing camera has 32 megapixels and the functions you choose. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. The in-display fingerprint reader protects the data on the smartphone by enabling only the authorised individual to access it.
Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications
Also known as Samsung Galaxy A52 4G
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 17
|Status
|Release 2021, March 10
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
|ANT+
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 23 reviews.