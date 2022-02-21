Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 10:26 pm
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy A52 in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $409

Samsung Galaxy A52 – Another Mid-range Smartphone Of The Company

Samsung will release a new smartphone, the Galaxy A52. The smartphone’s specifications appear to be high, and it will be one of the company’s high-end smartphones with excellent features. The forthcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A52 will be powered by a processor that is commonly found in mid-range smartphones. The Snapdragon 720G chipset will power the device. The Galaxy A52’s SoC is powered by 8 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is powerful enough that it will not create any delays in the execution of various tasks. The 128 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is suitable for storing items on the smartphone for future use. You can use the phone’s dedicated storage slot to expand the internal storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A52. And the maximum amount you may store on your smartphone is 1TB. The new Samsung A52 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A quad camera arrangement is located on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52. The primary lens will be 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide lens will be 12 megapixels, the macro lens of the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor will also be 5 megapixels. The front-facing camera has 32 megapixels and the functions you choose. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. The in-display fingerprint reader protects the data on the smartphone by enabling only the authorised individual to access it.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

Also known as Samsung Galaxy A52 4G

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE (unspecified)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, March 17
Status Release 2021, March 10
Body
Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.30 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz)
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPU Adreno 618
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
ANT+
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

