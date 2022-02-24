Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Samsung A73 Price in Pakistan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the mobile will be Samsung Galaxy A73. The mobile has amazing internal specifications, camera setup, screen size, battery timing, and mobile performance. The Samsung Galaxy A73’s going to run the smartphone with an Android 12 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan

Expected Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan is 79,999

Build

OS Android 12 OS
UI OneUI 4.0
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various

Camera

Back Camera (Main) Quad Camera: 108 MP, OIS,
LED Flash
Selfie Camera (Front) 32 MP
Camera Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps,
1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)

Processor

CPU 2.3 GHz Octa-Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
GPU Adreno 618

Display

Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen,
Multitouch
Display Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600),
8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA

Memory

Internal Storage 128GB Built-in
Memory (RAM) 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)

Battery

Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh

Fast battery charging 25W

Connectivity

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band,
Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps),
4G LTE-A

Features

Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass,
Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player,
MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins),
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor,
Document viewer

Read More

18 hours ago
The Realme GT Neo3 has been added to the TENAA list

We first saw the Realme GT Neo3 yesterday, and today the phone...
18 hours ago
Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 in August

Infinix introduced the Zero 5G with Android 11 at the beginning of...
18 hours ago
Xiaomi 12 Lite renderings have surfaced, with specs indicating a 6.55" OLED screen.

The Xiaomi 12 line already includes three phones: the Xiaomi 12, the...
1 day ago
Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan The Vivo V23 Pro is...
1 day ago
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and...
1 day ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Come With 8GB of RAM

With the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 range expected to appear this autumn,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan stocks
1 min ago
Pakistan stocks tumble on global equity sell-off

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a massive sell-off as President Putin...
PHOTOS: Aiman Khan made us skip a beat in a red-embellished outfit
3 mins ago
PHOTOS: Aiman Khan made us skip a beat in a red-embellished outfit

Aiman Khan has carved out a niche for herself in this industry,...
Realme V25
3 mins ago
The Realme V25 will be officially released on March 3rd

Realme is preparing to debut its next smartphone, the V25, in its...
LCCI
7 mins ago
LCCI raises concerns over likely hike in power tariff

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns...
Adsence Ad 300X600