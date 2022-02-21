Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Fill Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 costs PKR 169,999 in Pakistan. It costs $1101 in US dollars. This smartphone has an 8GB RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Exynos 9825 processor. The hand-set has a triple camera arrangement on the back, as well as a 10MP selfie-shooter. This smartphone has a 3500mAh battery and also supports Fast battery and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) CDMA 800 / 1900 – USA 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – USA 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – SM-N970U1 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, August Status Available. Released 2019, August

Body Dimensions 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.3 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~90.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~401 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 HDR10+

Always-on display

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) – EMEA/LATAM

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) – USA/China CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA/LATAM

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) – USA/China GPU Mali-G76 MP12 – EMEA/LATAM

Adreno 640 – USA/China

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS

Selfie Camera Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Dolby Atmos/AKG sound

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio (USA & Canada only) USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

ANT+

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 12W

Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 34 reviews.