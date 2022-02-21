Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Fill Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 costs PKR 169,999 in Pakistan. It costs $1101 in US dollars. This smartphone has an 8GB RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Exynos 9825 processor. The hand-set has a triple camera arrangement on the back, as well as a 10MP selfie-shooter. This smartphone has a 3500mAh battery and also supports Fast battery and wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 – USA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – USA
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – SM-N970U1
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, August
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, August
|Body
|Dimensions
|151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.3 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~90.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|HDR10+
Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
|Chipset
|Exynos 9825 (7 nm) – EMEA/LATAM
Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) – USA/China
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA/LATAM
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) – USA/China
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12 – EMEA/LATAM
Adreno 640 – USA/China
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos/AKG sound
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (USA & Canada only)
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 12W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 34 reviews.
