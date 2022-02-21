Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Fill Specs

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 costs PKR 169,999 in Pakistan. It costs $1101 in US dollars. This smartphone has an 8GB RAM memory and an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Exynos 9825 processor. The hand-set has a triple camera arrangement on the back, as well as a 10MP selfie-shooter. This smartphone has a 3500mAh battery and also supports Fast battery and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 – USA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – USA
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – SM-N970U1
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, August
Status Available. Released 2019, August
Body
Dimensions 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz)
Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.3 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~90.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
HDR10+
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) – EMEA/LATAM
Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) – USA/China
CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA/LATAM
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) – USA/China
GPU Mali-G76 MP12 – EMEA/LATAM
Adreno 640 – USA/China
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos/AKG sound
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (USA & Canada only)
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 12W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 34 reviews.

 

 

