Samsung galaxy s10 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung galaxy s10 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is PKR 139,999.Its price in terms of USD is $ 907. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phones run Android 9 Pie and are powered by the Exynos 9820 processor. The handset comes with a triple rear camera arrangement and a single 10MP front selfie camera. It also has a 3,400mAh battery capacity.
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Full Features
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 – USA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global, USA
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – USA
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) – Global
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – USA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, February
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, March
|Body
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm (5.90 x 2.77 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|157 g (5.54 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.1 inches, 93.2 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~550 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|HDR10+
Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10.0; One UI 2
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 (8 nm) – EMEA/LATAM
Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) – USA/China
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2×2.31 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA/LATAM
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) – USA/China
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12 – EMEA/LATAM
Adreno 640 – USA/China
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4痠, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0痠, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.0痠, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@60fps (no EIS), 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22痠, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (USA & Canada only)
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 15W
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 328366 (v7)
GeekBench: 10174 (v4.4)
GFXBench: 23fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.498 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 82dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 85dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -92.2dB / Crosstalk -92.7dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 79h
