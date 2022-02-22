Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs Rs. 170,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Samsung Galaxy S20 in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999.
- Price of Samsung in USD is $1274.
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20, which was previously known as the S11. The specifications will remain the same. However, the name has changed. So, why is the name being changed to Samsung Galaxy S20 after so much information has been released under the name S11? No one knows why, but it has been verified that it will be released under the name Samsung Galaxy S20. It will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets, the Exynos 990. Both of these are the market’s leading chipsets for smartphones. The CPU of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh. The battery’s capacity is sufficient to achieve satisfactory results. The Galaxy S20 incorporates an under-display fingerprint reader to prevent illegal usage of the smartphone.The combination of this high-end RAM and chipset will significantly increase the smartphone’s processing speed. The built-in storage of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 is 128 gigabytes, which is adequate to save the largest sort of content for future use. However, this is not the end of the storage capacity of the Samsung S20 because there is also a dedicated slot to increase the handset’s storage capacity up to 1 TB. As a result, there is no issue with the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S20. A quad camera arrangement can be seen on the smartphone’s back.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, February 11
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.2 inches, 93.8 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~563 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|HDR10+
Always-on display
120Hz@FHD, 60Hz@QHD
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; One UI 2
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+) – Global
Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) – USA
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Global
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) – USA
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11 – Global
Adreno 650 – USA
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8痠, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4痠, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|4320p@24fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22痠, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (USA & Canada only)
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 10 reviews.
Also Read
Download BOL News App for latest news