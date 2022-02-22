Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:26 am
Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs Rs. 170,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy S20 in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $1274.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20, which was previously known as the S11. The specifications will remain the same. However, the name has changed. So, why is the name being changed to Samsung Galaxy S20 after so much information has been released under the name S11? No one knows why, but it has been verified that it will be released under the name Samsung Galaxy S20. It will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets, the Exynos 990. Both of these are the market’s leading chipsets for smartphones. The CPU of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh. The battery’s capacity is sufficient to achieve satisfactory results. The Galaxy S20 incorporates an under-display fingerprint reader to prevent illegal usage of the smartphone.The combination of this high-end RAM and chipset will significantly increase the smartphone’s processing speed. The built-in storage of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 is 128 gigabytes, which is adequate to save the largest sort of content for future use. However, this is not the end of the storage capacity of the Samsung S20 because there is also a dedicated slot to increase the handset’s storage capacity up to 1 TB. As a result, there is no issue with the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S20. A quad camera arrangement can be seen on the smartphone’s back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, February 11
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 in)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.2 inches, 93.8 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~563 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
HDR10+
Always-on display
120Hz@FHD, 60Hz@QHD
Platform
OS Android 10.0; One UI 2
Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) – Global
Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) – USA
CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Global
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) – USA
GPU Mali-G77 MP11 – Global
Adreno 650 – USA
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.0
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8痠, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4痠, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 4320p@24fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22痠, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (USA & Canada only)
USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 10 reviews.

 

