Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs Rs. 170,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20, which was previously known as the S11. The specifications will remain the same. However, the name has changed. So, why is the name being changed to Samsung Galaxy S20 after so much information has been released under the name S11? No one knows why, but it has been verified that it will be released under the name Samsung Galaxy S20. It will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets, the Exynos 990. Both of these are the market’s leading chipsets for smartphones. The CPU of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh. The battery’s capacity is sufficient to achieve satisfactory results. The Galaxy S20 incorporates an under-display fingerprint reader to prevent illegal usage of the smartphone.The combination of this high-end RAM and chipset will significantly increase the smartphone’s processing speed. The built-in storage of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 is 128 gigabytes, which is adequate to save the largest sort of content for future use. However, this is not the end of the storage capacity of the Samsung S20 because there is also a dedicated slot to increase the handset’s storage capacity up to 1 TB. As a result, there is no issue with the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S20. A quad camera arrangement can be seen on the smartphone’s back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, February 11 Status Available

Body Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 in) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.2 inches, 93.8 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~563 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 HDR10+

Always-on display

120Hz@FHD, 60Hz@QHD

Platform OS Android 10.0; One UI 2 Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) – Global

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) – USA CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Global

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) – USA GPU Mali-G77 MP11 – Global

Adreno 650 – USA

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.0

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8痠, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4痠, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 4320p@24fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS

Selfie Camera Dual 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 1.22痠, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio (USA & Canada only) USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer ANT+

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W