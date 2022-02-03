Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 07:46 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus costs Rs. 184,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $1147.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus – Another Version Of The Series

At the conclusion, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21, which will be known as the Plus. The business has previously unveiled its Ultra version, which will be followed by a normal version, but this part will focus on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. It will include a powerful chipset known as the Exynos 2100 SoC. This is one of the powerful chipsets that will allow the smartphone to run all of its operations very smoothly. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which will make the smartphone’s pace lightning quick. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes. The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is slightly lower than that of other smartphones. The bare minimum of storage in such a smartphone may be 256 GB. However, the designers of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus overcome this problem by offering a specialised slot that allows the user to extend the internal storage of the mobile phone. The new Samsung S21 Plus boasts a quad camera arrangement with a main sensor of 64 megapixels, a wide lens of 12 megapixels, and a 3x hybrid optical zoom lens of 12 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus’s final sensor will be 0.3 megapixels TOF 3D. You can use the phone’s front-facing camera, which has a resolution of 10 megapixels, to take attractive selfies. The display on the Galaxy S21 Plus is large enough, measuring 6.7 inches and using Dynamic AMOLED technology. It will have a 1080 x 2400 pixel full HD+ resolution. The non-removable Li-Po battery has a capacity of 4800 mAh. The S21 Plus incorporates an in-display fingerprint reader to protect the smartphone’s data.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced 2021, January 14
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 in)
Weight 200 g (Sub6), 202 g (mmWave) (7.05 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 107.8 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 5 reviews.

 

