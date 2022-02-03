Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus costs Rs. 184,999. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999.
- Price of Samsung in USD is $1147.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus – Another Version Of The Series
At the conclusion, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21, which will be known as the Plus. The business has previously unveiled its Ultra version, which will be followed by a normal version, but this part will focus on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. It will include a powerful chipset known as the Exynos 2100 SoC. This is one of the powerful chipsets that will allow the smartphone to run all of its operations very smoothly. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which will make the smartphone’s pace lightning quick. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes. The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is slightly lower than that of other smartphones. The bare minimum of storage in such a smartphone may be 256 GB. However, the designers of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus overcome this problem by offering a specialised slot that allows the user to extend the internal storage of the mobile phone. The new Samsung S21 Plus boasts a quad camera arrangement with a main sensor of 64 megapixels, a wide lens of 12 megapixels, and a 3x hybrid optical zoom lens of 12 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus’s final sensor will be 0.3 megapixels TOF 3D. You can use the phone’s front-facing camera, which has a resolution of 10 megapixels, to take attractive selfies. The display on the Galaxy S21 Plus is large enough, measuring 6.7 inches and using Dynamic AMOLED technology. It will have a 1080 x 2400 pixel full HD+ resolution. The non-removable Li-Po battery has a capacity of 4800 mAh. The S21 Plus incorporates an in-display fingerprint reader to protect the smartphone’s data.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, January 14
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|200 g (Sub6), 202 g (mmWave) (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 107.8 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 5 reviews.
For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news