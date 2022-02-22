Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:33 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:33 am
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs. 176,499. This is for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499.
  • Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $1315.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship phone that includes USC technology. Samsung’s latest announcement on the Galaxy S21 was posted on its Twitter account, stating that the company’s future smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21, will be packed with USC technology. It implies that the device will include a camera beneath the screen. Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung Galaxy S21 insider, posted the information. In the study, he claimed that the upcoming device would include USC (Under Screen Camera) technology. The next Samsung Galaxy S21’s front-facing camera has been upgraded by using a bigger sensor and optical stabilisation. The gadget will include a Quad Camera configuration, with the main sensor of the Galaxy S21 by Samsung 64 MP camera having a 1/2 inch sensor and the other with a 12 MP camera having a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor. Both cameras will have optical image stabilisation (OIS). The new Samsung S21 introduced the OIS technology to the front camera, allowing for smoother video recording and noise-free image capture even in low-light circumstances. Using its front-facing cameras, this prior edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21, known as the S20, can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. There is no information regarding the price or release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21, so stay tuned with us to obtain the latest news about the handset, which reveals a lot about the handset and will be a fantastic asset for the market. The Galaxy S21’s new handset with the technology, Under Screen Camera, will create a new trend for future devices with various smart technologies. So, if you’re seeking for a device that has it all, this upcoming smartphone is the perfect option for you.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced 2021, January 14
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
Weight 169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) (5.96 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 14 reviews.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung A21s Price in Pakistan Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A21s in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 Please keep...
6 hours ago
Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs....
18 hours ago
Australia develops technology to preserve vaccines without refrigeration

CANBERRA - Researchers from Australia's national science agency have developed a technology...
1 day ago
The OnePlus 10 Pro now comes in a White Extreme edition

The OnePlus 10 Pro flagship was released earlier this year in China...
1 day ago
The vivo V23e 5G is now available in India for INR 25,990

After making its debut in Malaysia in November, Vivo's V23e 5G is...
1 day ago
Realme will launch the "World's Fastest Smartphone Charging." On February 28

Realme will be present at the MWC in Barcelona, and the GT2...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
16 mins ago
Kate Middleton wears the same blazer she wore to the England vs. Germany Euro 2020 match

Kate Middleton's first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark was a...
Meghan Markle
20 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview is now on exhibit at the Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle's Armani gown from her Oprah interview will be displayed at...
Kate Middleton
24 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: During her first royal engagement in Denmark, Kate Middleton prefers the slide over the stairs

During her first engagement of her Denmark tour on Tuesday, Kate Middleton...
Galaxy S22 Ultra
39 mins ago
Caviar unveils limited edition designs for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, and Russian luxury...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600