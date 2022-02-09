Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Feb, 2022. 11:16 pm
Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series pricing breakdown

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 : With the introduction of three new flagship phones and three new flagship tablets, this was one of the biggest mobile events of the year, at least for Samsung. However, the price of gadgets has skyrocketed in recent years, so while the excitement over the new enhancements is understandable, a crucial issue remains – how much?

If you live in the United States, the United Kingdom, or the European Union, the answer is “the same as last year.”

In the table below, we’ve assembled pricing information for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra:

US
Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra
8/128 GB $800 $1,000 $1,200
8/256 GB $850* $1,050*
12/256 GB $1,300*
12/512 GB $1,400*
1 TB $1,600
* Temporary promo offers a free storage upgrade. For the S22 and S22+, 256 GB units cost the same as the 128 GB one (upgrade worth $50). For the S22 Ultra, the 128 GB > 256 GB and 256 GB > 512 GB upgrades are also free (worth $100).
Europe
Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra
8/128 GB €850 €1,050 €1,250
8/256 GB €900 €1,100
12/256 GB €1,350
12/512 GB €1,450
1 ТB €1,650
UK
Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra
128 GB £770 £950 £1,150
8/256 GB £820 £1,000
12/256 GB £1,250
512 GB £1,330
12 GB/1 TB £1,500

Pre-orders begin today, with phones shipping on February 25. As with past launches, you may trade in a couple of old devices for credit toward the purchase of a new phone. There are also tie-in promotions, such as a 25% discount on a Tab S8 if you purchase an S22 phone, as well as Samsung Credit towards specific accessories. For more information, visit your local Samsung.com.

By the way, the official Samsung store has unique hues for the S22 trio, so check those out before purchasing from a third-party retailer.

