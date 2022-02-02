Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra to Feature 45W Charging; Galaxy S22 Limited to 25W

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is maybe their most widely leaked range of flagship phones to date. At least two exhaustive publications have provided us with every detail we could possibly want about S22 phones. However, the rumour mill continues to publish new leaks, the most recent of which validates the battery and quick charging specifications.

In terms of charging speeds, Samsung has fallen behind the industry norm in recent years. 60W+ charging is already normal in the Android world. However, Samsung phones are limited to 25W. Until now, that is, because the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ both support 45W charging.

The base Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is still limited to 25W. This year, Samsung has also reduced the size of the battery. The S22 is powered by a 3700 mAh battery rather than a 4000 mAh cell. The supported 25W brick takes 70 minutes to charge completely.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has a 4500 mAh battery, whereas the S22 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery. The enhanced charge support reduces charging time to 60 minutes. Battery life should improve when combined with the new chip’s smaller 4nm manufacturing node.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com