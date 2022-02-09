Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is likely to cost Rs. 209,000 in Pakistan. This is a Samsung 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model that comes in Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green colours.

Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in Pakistan is Rs. 209,000.

Expected Price of Samsung in USD is $1557.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – Another Flagship Smartphone

Samsung is planning to reveal the Galaxy S22, which will be dubbed the Plus towards the conclusion. Samsung is releasing a new S-series smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be a high-end model. The device is scheduled to be released in 2022. The forthcoming phone will be known as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. The Exynos 2200 chipset from Samsung will power the smartphone. The smartphone’s chipset is likewise a flagship chipset capable of handling all of the high-end specifications with precision and simplicity. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus includes a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU to provide this chipset greater power. The smartphone features a big screen size of 6.6 inches, and customers will appreciate using it. Under the hood of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will be a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. This device’s screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also an Xclipse 920 GPU. The RAM connected to the SoC is 8 gigabytes. This is the high-end RAM capacity used by Samsung in the Galaxy S22 Plus. Both the chipset and the RAM will significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to keep data on the Samsung S22 Plus for the rest of your life. The rear of this phone has a Triple Camera arrangement, with the main sensor being 50 megapixels wide, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide. The selfie shooter on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a single camera with 10 megapixels that will transform your life. The handset’s under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it from unwanted users. The Galaxy S22 Plus is also dust/water resistant (IP68) (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The new phone’s battery capacity will be around 4500 mAh. This is sufficient power for the S22 Plus smartphone, plus there is a 15W Fast battery charging option.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Announced Exp. announcement 2022, February 09 Status Rumored. Exp. release 2022, February

Body Dimensions 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm (6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Size 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display

Platform OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A510) – International

Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA/China GPU Xclipse 920 – International

Adreno 730 – USA/China

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0Âµm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Battery Type Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 45W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W