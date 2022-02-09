Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is likely to cost Rs. 209,000 in Pakistan. This is a Samsung 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model that comes in Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green colours.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – Another Flagship Smartphone
Samsung is planning to reveal the Galaxy S22, which will be dubbed the Plus towards the conclusion. Samsung is releasing a new S-series smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be a high-end model. The device is scheduled to be released in 2022. The forthcoming phone will be known as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. The Exynos 2200 chipset from Samsung will power the smartphone. The smartphone’s chipset is likewise a flagship chipset capable of handling all of the high-end specifications with precision and simplicity. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus includes a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU to provide this chipset greater power. The smartphone features a big screen size of 6.6 inches, and customers will appreciate using it. Under the hood of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will be a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. This device’s screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also an Xclipse 920 GPU. The RAM connected to the SoC is 8 gigabytes. This is the high-end RAM capacity used by Samsung in the Galaxy S22 Plus. Both the chipset and the RAM will significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage capacity is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to keep data on the Samsung S22 Plus for the rest of your life. The rear of this phone has a Triple Camera arrangement, with the main sensor being 50 megapixels wide, 10 megapixels telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide. The selfie shooter on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a single camera with 10 megapixels that will transform your life. The handset’s under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader protects it from unwanted users. The Galaxy S22 Plus is also dust/water resistant (IP68) (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The new phone’s battery capacity will be around 4500 mAh. This is sufficient power for the S22 Plus smartphone, plus there is a 15W Fast battery charging option.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|Exp. announcement 2022, February 09
|Status
|Rumored. Exp. release 2022, February
|Body
|Dimensions
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm (6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 106.9 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA/China
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A510) – International
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA/China
|GPU
|Xclipse 920 – International
Adreno 730 – USA/China
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0Âµm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 45W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.
