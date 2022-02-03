Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S22: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is slated to go on sale next week, bringing the company’s most recent flagship phones to market. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all part of the Galaxy S22 line. Previous leaks and rumours have given devotees a good idea of what Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphones will look like. Official photos of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked online, along with precise specifications, ahead of the smartphone’s February 9 launch.

Images of the next Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra were obtained by GSMArena and published by Evan Blass. The photographs appear to be from the official Samsung Italy website, and they include images of the devices as well as their dimensions and screen sizes. The photos also show the display specs for all three handsets, as well as the CPU, camera, and charging specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the 4nm Exynos 2200 SoC, as well as the company’s Xclipse GPU based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture, according to leaked pictures. In some markets, the Galaxy S22 series is expected to include the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. According to the leaked photos, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will allow 25W charging, while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will support 45W charging. None of the phones will come with a charger.

According to the leaked pictures, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra would have 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels on all three Galaxy S22 handsets will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly have a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, while the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a lower peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Photo Credit: Evan Blass via GSMArenaThe Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 30x Space Zoom. Meanwhile, the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel periscope camera with 100x Space Zoom. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a 40-megapixel selfie camera, while the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have 10-megapixel cameras.

The pricing of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the United States has also been revealed ahead of the introduction of the Galaxy S22 series. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost $799 (approximately Rs. 59,800), the Galaxy S22+ will cost $999 (about Rs. 74,800), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,800) in the United States.

