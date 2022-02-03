Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

Samsung Galaxy S9

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S9: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

The latest smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S9, which costs PKR 91,000 in Pakistan. It costs $589 in US dollars. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage. It has a 2.8 GHz processor and a 12 MP dual rear camera as well as an 8 MP front camera.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S9

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

 

Samsung Galaxy S9 – The Camera. Reimagined!

Samsung is a blazing star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the next premium device on the horizon. The S8 is still in use and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things have to move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship smartphone that we see in 2018. Regardless of what happened in the past, they improved significantly and acquired the trust of their users. The design of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor, with no significant changes. Still, it is predicted that the features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 would be improved over the previous model. The first thing revealed by the source is its enhanced chipset, and this chip of Galaxy S9 by Samsung will be built on 7nm chip, but according to the storey, the Korean company is not manufacturing chipset by itself because they are planning to produce 8nm chip this year. The Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is a crucial characteristic of this corporation, and in this device, they will maintain this trend, with the same edges found in the S8. An Octa-Core CPU is installed on top of the chipset, providing a better user experience than the previous edition. The next Samsung Galaxy S9 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 840 chipset, which is the most powerful and energy-efficient technology available at the moment. The Android operating system v8.0 oreo is running on the inside of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is the most stable version of Android with numerous improved improvements.

