Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8 series

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:03 pm

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live – Galaxy S22 Updates and Tab S8 series: At 8:00 p.m. today, Samsung, one of the greatest smartphone brands in Pakistan and around the world, will hold a launch event for its forthcoming smartphones. The latest S Series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, are expected to be unveiled at the event. We encourage all Samsung fans to remain tuned for additional information about these smartphones, including their pricing and specifications, launch date in Pakistan, and other details.

Read More

4 hours ago
Redmi K50 is Launching on February 16

The Redmi K50's release date is no longer a rumour. The Redmi...
4 hours ago
The Infinix Zero is the company's first 5G smartphone

Infinix, a Chinese smartphone company, has released its first 5G-enabled cellphone, the...
18 hours ago
Prince William and Camilla's relationship: "massive rows" and Kate's involvement

The Queen's astounding declaration on the day of her Platinum Jubilee demonstrates...
18 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

According to a recent story, Prince William and Kate Middleton will inherit...
19 hours ago
Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30...
19 hours ago
Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22
5 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series

It's time for Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year. The new...
Toddler
11 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song ‘Vacation’ in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
16 mins ago
Punjab soon to have pre-marriage thalassemia test, says health minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the...
18 mins ago
Presidential system is against basic structure of Constitution, rules LHC

The Lahore High Court has ruled that the presidential system of government...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600