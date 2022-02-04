Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
04th Feb, 2022. 05:42 pm
Sindh Government to Establish Quran Mahal for Protection of Sacred Pages

To protect the sacred pages of the Holy Quran from sacrilege, the Sindh government has planned to build a Quran Mahal (Quran Palace) in the province.

The development came as a result of a meeting at the Sindh Secretariat, presided over by CM Sindh’s Advisor on Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt.

During the conference, Fayyaz Ali Butt invited religious scholars from all schools of thought to come out and increase public awareness about the Quran Mahal and its importance in conserving the sacred pages of the Holy Quran.

The Sindh government is also considering a variety of measures to secure the safety of the sacred pages of the Holy Quran.

Fayyaz Ali Butt also directed that the Holy Quran be printed correctly in the province and that the Sindh Holy Quran Act 2018 be followed in letter and spirit.

Ghulam Abbas Detho, Sindh Secretary Religious Affairs, Administrator Noor Ahmad Chachar, and religious scholars from different schools of thought also attended the conference.

