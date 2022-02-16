Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm
Soon, Android phones will be able to run Windows 11

Android phones

At first appearance, Android 13 does not appear to be a significant upgrade over Android 12. It adds a new Wi-Fi permission, a secure photo picker, and themed icons, but the most important addition is the ability to run Windows 11 on a virtual machine.

Danny Lin, an Android app developer, reported the storey in a tweet that showed a Google Pixel 6 running Windows 11 in a virtual machine. Android 13 Developer Preview 1 was installed on the phone.

Take a peek at the images below.

Lin claims that Windows 11 is simple to use despite the fact that it does not enable hardware GPU acceleration. The developer even posted a video showing the Google Pixel 6 running Doom on the Windows 11 virtual machine.

The nice part is that Android 13 is not limited to Windows 11. In addition, the developer demonstrated a couple Linux distributions loading up on the gadget.

Google has enabled this through the use of a new virtualization framework that runs on Android 13. Mishaal Rahman, the editor in chief of XDA Developer, has written extensively about this on his blog, but the short answer is that Google is working hard to improve its virtualization architecture, which will eventually run across a wide range of Android devices.

This means that the ability to run alternative operating systems on Android will no longer be confined to Pixel phones. But don’t place your bets just yet because Android 13 won’t be available until the end of the year.

 

