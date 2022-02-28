TCL Introduces New and Updated Tablets with 5G for a Low Price

Several cool releases were made at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), with companies unveiling various models. TCL, too, unveiled a slew of tablets, including a few new models, an upgraded 5G version of an older model, and hints at what else is on the way.

The company also hinted that the Tab Pro 12 5G will be unveiled soon, with a larger display and faster connectivity than before.

TCL NxtPaper MAX 10

Design & Display

The 10.36-inch FHD+ display on the NxtPaper MAX 10 is protected by anti-glare glass and has an even bezel around the screen.

The tablet has a matte display that is intended to look and feel like paper for a comfortable writing experience. The display has multi-layering eye protection to help reduce the effects of blue light and eye strain. The tablet is compatible with the A-Pen Stylus.

Internals & Storage

The NxtPaper MAX 10 runs Android 11 and is powered by the Mediatek 8788, which has four Cortex-A73 (2 GHz) cores and six A53 (2.0 GHz) cores, as well as a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and a 5G modem (sub-6).

The tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE configurations.

Battery & Pricing

The NxtPaper MAX 10 comes with an 8,000mAh battery that can last up to 1250 hours in standby mode.

The NxtPaper MAX 10 will be available in Asia between April and June, with a suggested retail price of $302.

TCL Tab 10s 5G

Design & Display

Internals & Storage

The Tab 10s 5G is powered by a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset with two Cortex-A78 cores (2.4 GHz) and six A55 cores (2.0 GHz), as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The tablet also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 support, as well as dual speakers.

Camera

The tablet features a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The tablet has an 8,000mAh battery and will cost $392. The TCL Tab 10s 5G will be available in stores in mid-Q2 of this year.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G

Design & Display

The TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G, which has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD, is a less expensive option from TCL.

Internals & Storage

The Tab 10 FHD also runs Android 11 and has the TCL Kids feature. The tablet supports 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5(ac), and Bluetooth 5.0. A USB-C 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack are also included.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek chipset and has an octa-core cortex-A53 processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Tab 10 FHD 4G has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a microSD slot.

Camera

The tablet has a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera, both of which support 1080p @ 30 fps video.

Battery & Pricing

The tablet has a 5500mAh battery that can be charged to 100% in 3.5 hours thanks to 10W charging support.

The tablet, which costs only $224, will be widely available in Asia by the end of March.

TCL Tab 10 HD

The Tab 10 HD is a hybrid of the Tab 10 FHD 4G and Tab 10s 5G, with the same 10.1-inch IPS LCD but a lower resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. The tablet has the same 5,500mAh battery and 5MP rear and front cameras as the phone.

The MediaTek chipset with 8x A53 cores and GE8320, as well as 4G connectivity, powers the tablet.

The tablet’s 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant runs Android 11. The 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage runs Android 11 Go Edition. Both models include a microSD card slot.

The TCL Tab 10 HD will be available for $200.