Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Camon 17 retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,849. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

The Camon 17 smartphone from Tecno is seeking to enter the market. The next new smartphone features a vibrant colour palette with textured lines that give it a premium feel. The body of the Tecno Camon 17 is made up of a glass front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame that holds it all together. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets on the market (12nm). The new Tecno Camon 17 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone will have a 6.6-inch display, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.