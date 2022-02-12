Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:28 pm
Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 17 retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,849. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Tecno Camon 17 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,849.
  • Price of Tecno in USD is $155.

Tecno Camon 17 – Awesome Smartphone With Awesome Specifications

The Camon 17 smartphone from Tecno is seeking to enter the market. The next new smartphone features a vibrant colour palette with textured lines that give it a premium feel. The body of the Tecno Camon 17 is made up of a glass front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame that holds it all together. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets on the market (12nm). The new Tecno Camon 17 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. This new smartphone will have a 6.6-inch display, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Tecno Camon 17 Full Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, May 08
Status Available. Released 2021, May 22
Body
Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (HBM)
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, HIOS 7.6
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot Unspecified
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
3rd unspecified camera
Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB Yes
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W

