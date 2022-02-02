Tecno Spark 8C Debuts with a 90Hz Screen and Bold Design, Entry Level Specs

In Africa, Tecno has just released a new low-cost Spark phone. The Spark 8C has entry-level specifications, a stunning and polarising design, and a large battery. It has already been announced in Nigeria, but it will not be available until February. As a result, the cost remains a mystery for the time being.

The Tecno Spark 8C’s striking style is its most appealing feature. It’s made of plastic (no surprise there) and has a massive camera hump on the back that extends nearly halfway across the phone’s width.

The island contains a camera, an LED flash, and a quick fingerprint scanner. The words ‘STOP AT NOTHING’ are carved in large type on a racing stripe running next to the camera. It is available in Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey. Flip the phone over to reveal the notch screen.

We’re looking at a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a disappointing 720P resolution. The refresh rate on the fully specified model, on the other hand, peaks at a smooth 90Hz. The feature is not available in the base edition. The camera inserted in the cutout of the new Tecno mobile is 8MP, and it is accompanied by a front-facing LED flash. On the back, there’s a 13MP f/1.8 camera. The Spark 8C supports AI-assisted and HDR shooting settings. However, no night mode is available.

Everything is powered by a mysterious, low-performance Unisoc processor. The 5000 mAh battery is designed to last all day. Memory capacities of 2GB and 3GB are available.

Both have 64GB of extendable internal storage. Furthermore, software acceleration improves multitasking performance. Furthermore, depending on the area, NFC support is available. The Spark 8C is powered by HiOS x Android11.

