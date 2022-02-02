Tecno Spark 8C Price in Pakistan And Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Tecno Spark 8C is projected to cost Rs. 18,999. The Tecno Spark 8C is expected to be released on March 31, 2022. This is the Tecno 2 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage model, which is available in the colours Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple Diamond Grey.

Expected Price of Tecno Spark 8C in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999.

Expected Price of Tecno in USD is $142.

Tecno Spark 8C – A Big Battery Phone

Tecno will shortly release the all-new Spark 8C to the market. Tecno, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has introduced a new Spark-series mobile. The company’s upcoming gadget will be a low-cost phone. The newcomer will be known as the Tecno Spark 8C. The new smartphone will be powered by the powerful Unisoc T606 chipset. This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C includes a Quad-Core processor within the cellphone to provide additional power. The gadget has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen as well as an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The next new Tecno Spark 8C will have a large screen size of 6.6 Inches, which people will appreciate. The resolution of this smartphone is 720 x 1612 pixels (full HD +). The Tecno Spark 8C contains 2/3 gigabytes of RAM, which will help the processor work properly and make the execution speed lightning quick. The Tecno 8C has 64 gigabytes of internal storage capacity, which is enough to save a large number of data for a long period of time that can be used in the future. However, because it supports the MicroSD card, you can expand the device’s storage capacity. The Tecno Spark 8C will have a dual back camera configuration. The handset’s primary sensor will be 13 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be an AI sensor. The phone’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels. The Tecno Spark 8C includes a rear-mounted fingerprint reader as well as Face Unlock, which detects unauthorised users and prevents them from accessing the phone and stealing data. The handset is powered by a massive battery, which is a Non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery. There is also a 10W battery charging. The forthcoming Spark 8Cs will be a strong competitor to Samsung’s next smartphones.

Tecno Spark 8 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2021, Decmeber 30 Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, HIOS 7.5 Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Dual 16 MP, AF

Secondary unknown camera Features Quad-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 3 reviews.

