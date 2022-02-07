Tecno Spark Go Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The retail price of the Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan is Rs. 12,499. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Retail Price of Tecno in USD is $93.

Tecno Spark Go – An Entry-level Smartphone

Tecno this time launches the Spark Go, an entry-level device with a low price tag that will enter the market. According to the specifications, this device is specifically built for low-budget users. The Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor will power the new Tecno Spark Go. This is a mid-range chipset that will be combined with half a gigabyte of RAM. Though the RAM appears to be tiny at first glance, you can’t expect much better than this. The next Tecno Spark Go has 16 built-in storage capacity, which can be increased further by using the dedicated slot, which can provide a cushion to boost the memory up to 128 gigabytes. The Tecno Spark Go has a lot of storage space for you to keep items for a long time. On the rear of the device, there is a single 8-megapixel lens, while the front shooter of the Tecno Spark Go is 5 megapixels. The camera has a plethora of fascinating functions. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch screen with a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Tecno Go comes with an IPS LCD display panel. It will run on one of the most recent operating systems, Android 9 Pie. The new Tecno Spark Go has a 3000 mAh battery. This will offer enough power to the smartphone to keep it running for an extended period of time. There will be a fingerprint reader, which is becoming a standard component of current cellphones. The Tecno Spark Go will be available in two colour options: dark purple and dark blue. It is going to be a good phone that will make a name for itself once it is released. As a result, in order to remain competitive, Samsung will need to release more entry-level devices.

Tecno Spark Go Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 900 / 2100 Speed HSPA

Launch Announced 2019, August Status Available

Body Dimensions 156.1 x 75.0 x 9.2mm Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.1 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core GPU Mali-400MP2

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 32 GB Internal 16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM

Main Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, AF Features Triple-LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 5 MP Features Dual-LED flash Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery