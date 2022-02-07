Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Tecno Spark Go Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark Go

The retail price of the Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan is Rs. 12,499. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Retail Price of Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan is Rs. 12,499.
  • Retail Price of Tecno in USD is $93.

Tecno Spark Go – An Entry-level Smartphone

Tecno this time launches the Spark Go, an entry-level device with a low price tag that will enter the market. According to the specifications, this device is specifically built for low-budget users. The Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 processor will power the new Tecno Spark Go. This is a mid-range chipset that will be combined with half a gigabyte of RAM. Though the RAM appears to be tiny at first glance, you can’t expect much better than this. The next Tecno Spark Go has 16 built-in storage capacity, which can be increased further by using the dedicated slot, which can provide a cushion to boost the memory up to 128 gigabytes. The Tecno Spark Go has a lot of storage space for you to keep items for a long time. On the rear of the device, there is a single 8-megapixel lens, while the front shooter of the Tecno Spark Go is 5 megapixels. The camera has a plethora of fascinating functions. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch screen with a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Tecno Go comes with an IPS LCD display panel. It will run on one of the most recent operating systems, Android 9 Pie. The new Tecno Spark Go has a 3000 mAh battery. This will offer enough power to the smartphone to keep it running for an extended period of time. There will be a fingerprint reader, which is becoming a standard component of current cellphones. The Tecno Spark Go will be available in two colour options: dark purple and dark blue. It is going to be a good phone that will make a name for itself once it is released. As a result, in order to remain competitive, Samsung will need to release more entry-level devices.

Tecno Spark Go Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 900 / 2100
Speed HSPA
Launch
Announced 2019, August
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 156.1 x 75.0 x 9.2mm
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core
GPU Mali-400MP2
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 32 GB
Internal 16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Main Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, AF
Features Triple-LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 5 MP
Features Dual-LED flash
Video
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 8 reviews.

 

