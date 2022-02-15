Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 01:44 am
The Design of the OPPO Reno7 Z Has Been Revealed Through Leaked Renders

OPPO Reno7 Z

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone company, just announced the Reno7 5G series in India. Now, claims have appeared online that the corporation is working on another smartphone in the same series. The official renders of this forthcoming series, dubbed the Reno7 Z 5G, were just leaked via Twitter by leakster @TheLeaks3.

According to the leaks, the Reno7 Z looks quite similar to the recently launched Oppo A96 5G, however unlike the A96, the Reno7 Z has a triple-camera set at the rear.

According to the renders, the smartphone’s back camera island is made up of two huge sensors with a relatively smaller one in between, as well as a punch-hole display on the front. Furthermore, the renders show that the Reno7 Z 5G will be available in two colour options, as shown above.

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G Specs (Rumored)

Although the leakster did not give any further details about the impending device’s specifications, prior sources have suggested that it will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and will have the model number CPH2343.

This processor is likely to be the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which might be combined with 8GB of RAM and run the Android 11 operating system. TUV Rheinland certification is also expected for the smartphone. In terms of battery capacity, the Reno7 Z is expected to include a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.

While there is no official confirmation on when this future smartphone will be released, another tipster @chunvn8888 claims it will be released alongside the Reno7 in Vietnam in March 2022.

 

