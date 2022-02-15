The official teaser for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ provides the final details before the device’s introduction tomorrow.

Two Realme 9 Pro phones will be unveiled on February 16 (tomorrow), and this could be the final teaser before the big reveal – and, really, it’s all the teasing we need, because the company has confirmed key details of both phones, some of which we’ve only seen in rumoured form, and others not even that.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by the Dimensity 920 and will be Europe’s first phone with this processor, however this teaser comes from Indonesia, where the two Pros will be released tomorrow (and India as well).

The phone will have a Sony IMX766 sensor with a resolution of 50 MP (1/1.56″, 1.0 m pixels). Realme is so confident in this camera that it has set up a head-to-head comparison with some of the top Android camera phones, including the Pixel 6, the Xiaomi 12, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will have an AMOLED display and a built-in fingerprint scanner that can assess your heart rate. The screen will have a Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone will have a special color-changing Light Shift design on the back (this hasn’t been verified, but we expect both Pros to come in three colours).

Finally, the Pro+ will allow 60W rapid charging; however, the battery capacity is unknown at this time.

The Realme 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the Snapdragon 695. In addition, as previously reported, it will boast a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging power support. The Light Shift design will appear on the rear of this phone as well.

The main camera contains an unidentified sensor with a resolution of 64 MP. There are greater variances towards the front. The display will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but no information about the panel has been provided, therefore it is most likely an LCD. Both this and the Pro+ will include NFC support and Realme UI 3.0. (based on Android 12).

Return tomorrow for in-depth coverage of the Realme 9 Pro launch.