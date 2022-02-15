Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 01:49 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The official teaser for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ provides the final details before the device’s introduction tomorrow.

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 01:49 am
Realme 9 Pro

The official teaser for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ provides the final details before the device’s introduction tomorrow.

Two Realme 9 Pro phones will be unveiled on February 16 (tomorrow), and this could be the final teaser before the big reveal – and, really, it’s all the teasing we need, because the company has confirmed key details of both phones, some of which we’ve only seen in rumoured form, and others not even that.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by the Dimensity 920 and will be Europe’s first phone with this processor, however this teaser comes from Indonesia, where the two Pros will be released tomorrow (and India as well).

The phone will have a Sony IMX766 sensor with a resolution of 50 MP (1/1.56″, 1.0 m pixels). Realme is so confident in this camera that it has set up a head-to-head comparison with some of the top Android camera phones, including the Pixel 6, the Xiaomi 12, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will have an AMOLED display and a built-in fingerprint scanner that can assess your heart rate. The screen will have a Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone will have a special color-changing Light Shift design on the back (this hasn’t been verified, but we expect both Pros to come in three colours).

Finally, the Pro+ will allow 60W rapid charging; however, the battery capacity is unknown at this time.

The Realme 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the Snapdragon 695. In addition, as previously reported, it will boast a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging power support. The Light Shift design will appear on the rear of this phone as well.

The main camera contains an unidentified sensor with a resolution of 64 MP. There are greater variances towards the front. The display will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but no information about the panel has been provided, therefore it is most likely an LCD. Both this and the Pro+ will include NFC support and Realme UI 3.0. (based on Android 12).

Return tomorrow for in-depth coverage of the Realme 9 Pro launch.

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
The vivo V23 5G Launched in Pakistan with 50MP Dual Selfie Camera 

Today, vivo launched a trailblazing smartphone, V23 5G, with exceptional photography features...
1 hour ago
Certifications Reveal Important POCO F4 GT Specifications

Tomorrow, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be officially released in the...
1 hour ago
Full Specs of the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Pro Have Been Revealed in a Chinese Listing

Xiaomi's Black Shark 5 gaming smartphone series is about to be released...
2 hours ago
Redmi 10 2022 Launched With One Change Only

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 10 mid-range smartphone last year, but the firm...
2 hours ago
The Google Pixel Fold will be available in 2022: Young, Ross

The Google Pixel Fold has been circulating for almost a year. It...
9 hours ago
Japan's ANA plans to produce electric-powered flying taxis with U.S. aviation startup

TOKYO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. will partner with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alexandra Daddario
3 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler Named Screen Actors Guild Awards Ambassadors for 2022

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have appointed Ross Butler and...
Prince Andrew
13 mins ago
Does Prince Andrew’s Settlement with Virginia Giuffre Affect His Royal Status?

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre negotiated an out-of-court settlement in her sexual...
Camilla Parker
22 mins ago
Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall: Who Is She? Learn More About the Future Queen Consort

Camilla, who was just named Queen Elizabeth II's future Queen Consort, has...
Samsung Galaxy A23
33 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has passed Geekbench, just as the A23 5G renders have leaked.

Samsung is developing new and intriguing low-end devices for the A series,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600