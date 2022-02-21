Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
The OnePlus 10 Pro now comes in a White Extreme edition
The OnePlus 10 Pro flagship was released earlier this year in China in two colours: Green and Black. Today, the company announced the addition of a third hue – Panda White. Pre-orders for the company’s Extreme Edition are now available, with the actual sale and shipment date set for March 1.
The OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition costs CNY5,799, which is just over $900. The company is throwing in Oppo Enco Air earbuds for free that would cost CNY199 ($30) if sold separately, but only if the purchase is made through Oppo’s store. The phone is also available at retailers such as JD.com and TMall.
