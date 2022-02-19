The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now available, with a 64MP camera and a high price tag

OnePlus released the Nord 2 5G, a sequel to the first Nord phone, in July 2021, and has now packed the Nord 2 core specs into a new product. The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 2 5G, a scaled-down version of the Nord 2 5G, has now been released.

Design & Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is significantly smaller at 7.8mm, but it includes a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, both of which were previously absent from the Nord 2.

The Nord 2 5G is available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blues color.

Internals & Storage

The gadget is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor, which is combined with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and the internal storage is set at 128GB, which can be increased via the microSD card.

The device boots Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top.

Camera

The rear of the phone has a new camera island with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The selfie camera features a 16MP lens rather than the Nord 2’s 32MP.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company states it can charge 100% in only 32 minutes.

The baseline model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for $397. Sales in India start on 22nd February, while Europe gets it from 10th March.

OnePlus Nord Core Edition 2 5G Specifications