Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 08:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now available, with a 64MP camera and a high price tag

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 08:10 pm
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now available, with a 64MP camera and a high price tag

OnePlus released the Nord 2 5G, a sequel to the first Nord phone, in July 2021, and has now packed the Nord 2 core specs into a new product. The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 2 5G, a scaled-down version of the Nord 2 5G, has now been released.

Design & Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is significantly smaller at 7.8mm, but it includes a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, both of which were previously absent from the Nord 2.

The Nord 2 5G is available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blues color.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Internals & Storage

The gadget is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor, which is combined with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and the internal storage is set at 128GB, which can be increased via the microSD card.

The device boots Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Camera

The rear of the phone has a new camera island with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The selfie camera features a 16MP lens rather than the Nord 2’s 32MP.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company states it can charge 100% in only 32 minutes.

The baseline model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available for $397. Sales in India start on 22nd February, while Europe gets it from 10th March.

OnePlus Nord Core Edition 2 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
  • OS: Android 11, OxygenOS 11
  • Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
  • Memory
    • RAM: 6GB or 8GB
    • Internal: 128GB
  • Card Slot: microSDXC
  • Camera
    • Rear: 64 MP, f/1.7 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.4 (wide)
  • Colors: Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 65W
  • Price: $397

 

Read More

60 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan...
2 hours ago
Samsung galaxy s10 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung galaxy s10 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan...
5 hours ago
Meta representatives discuss digital transformation efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and...
20 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specs

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999....
20 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...
20 hours ago
Motorola is preparing to release the world's first phone with a 194MP camera

Motorola will soon enter the ultra-premium smartphone market with a new gadget...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
10 mins ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Schedule, Full Card, and How to Watch on Peacock

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Saudi Arabia following the Royal Rumble....
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
12 mins ago
Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022
15 mins ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

The league's finest rookies and second-year players, as well as a few...
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022
22 mins ago
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022 | Here You can Download MDCAT Syllabus

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600