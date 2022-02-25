The price and release date of the Oppo Air Glass have been revealed

Oppo previously introduced its first wearable smart glass, the Oppo Air Glass. The Oppo Air Glass would be the company’s first step into an augmented reality realm (AR).

Following last year’s Oppo AR Glass idea, the company has officially disclosed the impending tech’s initial sale pricing. The smart-glass will be available for purchase in the Chinese consumer market on March 3rd, with prices beginning at 4,999 yuan ($791).

The Air Glass, according to Oppo, has four primary characteristics: beauty, lightness, universality, and utility. The gadget is intended to serve as a “third screen” for customers, in addition to their everyday devices such as smartphones and smartwatches.

The Air Glass features a single glass design with a proprietary Spark Micro Projector and cutting-edge micro-LED display. It also has a proprietary optical diffraction waveguide that supports two display modes, 16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale, and can offer up to 1400 nits of average brightness while projecting.

It will also include a real-time translation tool that supports two-way translation from Chinese to English, with support for Chinese to Japanese and Chinese to Korean translations promised in the future. Another notable aspect of the smart-glass is real-time on-display navigation, which delivers directions through visual cues.

The Oppo Air Glass will be available in two colours: Silver Wing and Black Mirror, as well as two custom frame kits.