Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:39 am
The Realme GT Neo3 has been added to the TENAA list

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:39 am
Realme GT Neo3

We first saw the Realme GT Neo3 yesterday, and today the phone debuted in a TENAA listing, exposing its important specifications. The GT Neo3’s two variations are the Realme RMX3560 and RMX3562, both of which have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a 16MP front camera.

The two devices share the identical dimensions of 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 188 grammes. The back has a triple camera arrangement, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP auxiliary module. Previous GT Neo3 rumours stated the phone would be powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU, but a fresh rumour from Digital Chat Station claims the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100.

The phone will include 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage. According to the specifications, the battery has a capacity of 2,180mAh and is most likely dual-cell with a total capacity of 4,500mAh. For the time being, there is no information regarding fast charging speeds.

 

