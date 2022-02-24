Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:12 pm
The Realme V25 will be officially released on March 3rd

Realme V25

Realme is preparing to debut its next smartphone, the V25, in its home nation. The Chinese smartphone company revealed today via Weibo that the Realme V25 will make its formal debut on March 3rd.

Unlike other smartphones, which are first released in China and then renamed for international markets, the Realme V25 will be released first in China and then rebranded for international markets. The V25 is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 9 Pro, which was recently introduced in India and is now being released in China as the V25.

The brand’s most recent poster provides us a nice peek at the rear appearance of the upcoming Realme V25. The smartphone’s rear panel, as shown in the poster, has a triple-camera system led by a 64MP primary sensor. Notably, Realme has collaborated with the Chinese brand Forbidden City on the upcoming V25 device.

Realme V25 Specifications (Rumored)

According to prior speculations, the Realme V25 is likely to include a 6.58′′ IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate. The panel will also include a punch-hole cut-out for a 16MP selfie camera. The rear-facing 64MP primary lens will be supplemented by two 2-megapixel lenses.

The V25 is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and to have up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W rapid charging capabilities. A speaker grille along the bottom edge, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio connection are also included.

The Realme V25 will be available in three colours: Dark Day, Peak Blue, and Aurora. However, no pricing information is available at this time.

 

