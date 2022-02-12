Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is expected to arrive in India before the end of the month.

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:25 pm
Samsung Galaxy A03

The Galaxy A03, Samsung’s entry-level smartphone, was first unveiled in November and was finally released in early this year. It’s now on its way to India, where, according to a new report from a typically credible source, it’ll arrive before the end of February (or in early March).

It is said to cost roughly INR 12,000 in India. Only two of its three international colour variants, red and black, will be available in India. In addition, just two RAM/storage configurations will be available: 3/32GB and 4/64GB.

According to the report, the A03 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC, which has a 1.6 GHz octa-core CPU. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 720×1600 PLS TFT screen, a 48 MP main rear camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, a 5 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It is powered by Android 11.

 

 

Read More

21 hours ago
The Realme 9 Pro+ may be seen in live images with a color-changing design.

The Sunrise Blue model of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be available...
21 hours ago
Ooredoo Qatar Released Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 smartphone....
22 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord...
2 days ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail...
2 days ago
Camilla's status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry's memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla's position as future...
2 days ago
vivo V23 5G Is Coming to Pakistan — Featuring 50MP Selfie Camera and Color Changing Glass

Vivo's V series has garnered a positive reception following the successful introduction...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
FIA arrests suspect impersonating as its director, DG NAB

LAHORE: An impersonator has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)...
Vivo Y30
10 mins ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of...
sareesaree
15 mins ago
Watch Video: A mother hangs her child to pick up saree from the 10th floor

A frightening video of a child dangling from the balcony of his...
56 mins ago
Woman dies of cardiac arrest after pack of stray dogs kill her goats

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman owner of 12 goats died of cardiac arrest after...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600