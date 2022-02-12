The Samsung Galaxy A03 is expected to arrive in India before the end of the month.

The Galaxy A03, Samsung’s entry-level smartphone, was first unveiled in November and was finally released in early this year. It’s now on its way to India, where, according to a new report from a typically credible source, it’ll arrive before the end of February (or in early March).

It is said to cost roughly INR 12,000 in India. Only two of its three international colour variants, red and black, will be available in India. In addition, just two RAM/storage configurations will be available: 3/32GB and 4/64GB.

According to the report, the A03 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC, which has a 1.6 GHz octa-core CPU. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 720×1600 PLS TFT screen, a 48 MP main rear camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, a 5 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It is powered by Android 11.