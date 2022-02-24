The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak

This year, Samsung will release the next generation of Galaxy A series phones. This suggests that replacement versions for the Galaxy A22, A32, A52, A72, and other models will be available in 2022.

The successor models, as planned, will add 1 to the existing names while merely providing modest changes. This information comes from Twitter tipper @Shadow Leak and includes precise specifications for the Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and the series’ highest-end variant, the Galaxy A73.

It’s worth noting that the leak refers to 5G models of the phones, and each one is compared to its 5G predecessor.

Galaxy A23 5G

The biggest upgrades in the third-gen Galaxy A series phones are their displays. The A23 5G upgrades the TFT panel to an IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The rest of the specifications are almost the same with the Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. But the main camera will get an additional 8MP sensor, most likely an ultrawide shooter.

Galaxy A33 5G

The A33 5G has an even bigger display improvement, as it now has an AMOLED panel with a 1080p resolution. The Dimensity 720 chip, a 64MP quad-camera configuration, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging will remain same.

Despite being 2022 phones, the Galaxy A23 and A33 will boot Android 11 out of the box.