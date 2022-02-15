Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:22 am
Samsung Galaxy A23

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has passed Geekbench, just as the A23 5G renders have leaked.

Samsung is developing new and intriguing low-end devices for the A series, and we now have information about the upcoming Galaxy A23 and A23 5G. Let us begin with the former.

The A23, model number SM-A235F, has been discovered in the Geekbench database, indicating that someone in possession of a prototype opted to put it through its paces. This shows that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor (based on the easily recognised “Motherboard” codename), and that at least one version of it will have 4GB of RAM (as does the prototype that has been tested). Unsurprisingly, it will ship with Android 12.

Moving on to the A23 5G, it will instead feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, according to a fresh report that reveals some of its specifications as well as the official-looking leaked pictures shown above and below.

The Galaxy A23 5G will also sport a 6.55″ flat display with a waterdrop notch, a quad rear camera arrangement (50 MP main + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP depth + 2 MP macro), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is planned to be 165.4 x 77 x 8.5 mm in size (10.3 mm including the camera bump).

The non-5G A23, according to the same source, will have a 6.4″ IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch. The Galaxy A23 duo is expected to be unveiled before the end of March.

 

 

