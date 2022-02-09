Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
The vivo T1

The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.The vivo T1 and vivo T1x were announced a while ago, and today we have a third member of the series with the vivo T1 5G, which was introduced in India. The smartphone may have the same name as the other two T1 series phones, but its specifications are significantly different.

The vivo T1

The vivo T1 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 16MP selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch on top. A 50MP main camera is located at the back, paired with two 2MP sensors for macro pictures and depth data. The Snapdragon 695 processor is at the helm, supported by 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded via the microSD card. The T1 5G has a polycarbonate back and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

On the software front, Android 11 is used, with vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, dual speakers, and a headphone port are also included.

The vivo T1

The vivo T1 5G is available in two colours: Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs INR 14,990 ($200). The 6/128GB model costs INR 15,990 ($214), while the 8/128GB variant costs INR 18,990 ($254). On February 14, open sales will begin at vivo’s official online and offline locations, as well as collaborating merchants.

 

