The vivo V23 5G Launched in Pakistan with 50MP Dual Selfie Camera 

Today, vivo launched a trailblazing smartphone, V23 5G, with exceptional photography features for eye-popping portraits and selfies all packaged with a trendsetting design and high-performance 5G experience.

vivo has been closely associated with various KOLs and brand ambassadors to further the value of the V series in Pakistan. For V23 5G, vivo has partnered with renowned cricketer and the world’s no. 1 batsman Babar Azam as the brand ambassador.

The V23 5G’s advanced 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera set new standards in camera performance and design elegance. The exterior features a natural yet standout look and feel.

The innovative exterior combines vivo’s Metal Flat Frame design with a unique body surface using Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology for an exceptionally soft feel and a special color-changing exterior that changes color under direct sunlight.

Demanding consumers, style-conscious trendsetters and high-performance photographers will find the V23 5G providing an ideal combination of design elegance, premium photography features, and 5G performance for gaming as well as mission-critical and resource-intensive apps.

“At vivo, we strive to create the ultimate mobile experience combining innovation, cutting-edge capabilities, and style for people who seek daring new ways to express their individuality,” said Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Band Strategy at vivo.

“The V23 5G delivers exceptional camera capabilities in various aspects for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in a lightweight, elegant design that is fashionable yet diverse in appeal with its unique color-changing surface,” he added.

Elevating Selfies, Portraits, and Wide-Angle Shots

The combination of the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front delivers a range of new features to meet the needs of individuals who demand both style and functionality.

Consumers can now capture hyper-clear portraits with an all-new 50MP AF Portrait Selfie with a customized JNV sensor and Eye Autofocus. Amazing night portraits with the Dual-Tone Spotlight and front camera’s AI Extreme Night Portrait mode allow for better shots in dark lighting.

Stylized portraits are also maximized with the new Party Portrait feature to capture captivating party scenes and the Multi-Style Portrait feature for more fun ways to capture special moments.

The V23 5G can capture super-wide views, even on the front camera, thus solving the pain point of not being able to include everyone in a group selfie photo. The new Natural Portrait feature meets a diverse range of selfie needs with its optional beautification features.

Moreover, the AI algorithms enhance face details, as well as dual-tone spotlight elements. The low-light night portraits are taken to the next level in vivo V23 5G via the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Night Selfie mode that perfectly captures those atmospheric night-time party moments.

4K Selfie Videos and Night Mode Features

The V23 5G also features 4K Selfie Video enabling users to shoot videos with the highest definition. Support for 4K selfie videos means users can now also record videos more easily and enjoy greater flexibility when editing.

The triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera supports Super Night Mode to deliver superior performance in the dark.

Super clear picture quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras. In addition, the dual-camera bokeh effect for the V23 5G’s front camera allows users to achieve the highly-desired professional ‘background blur’ in still images — a prized feature that eludes most single-camera technology in the industry today.

Ideal for Style Gurus

The V23 5G is designed to deliver a unique look and feel with a diverse appeal to suit multiple styles, all within a 7.39mm ultra-slim body and one-piece Metal Flat Frame that creates the perfect fit in the hand.

The design is complemented by Fluorite AG Glass to provide a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch yet resistant to fingerprints. The sleek look is enhanced by the color-changing surface, Color Changing Fluorite AG Design, to reflect diverse and expressive individuals in appearance and mood, from warm comforting hues to cool, sharp tones.

Smooth User Experience

vivo V23 5G features new hardware upgrades to deliver industry-leading performance across all usage scenarios. The smartphone delivers high performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing vivo to continue its track record of delivering a premium experience, fast app startup, and installation speeds, plus dual-mode 5G standby.