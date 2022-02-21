Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:07 am
The vivo V23e 5G is now available in India for INR 25,990

vivo V23e 5G

After making its debut in Malaysia in November, Vivo’s V23e 5G is now making its way to India. The phone is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option for INR 25,990 ($350). You can select between the colours Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold. Open sales have already begun on vivo’s website and through participating stores.

vivo V23e 5G vivo V23e 5G

The V23e 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. In the waterdrop notch, there’s a 44MP selfie camera that can record up to 4K video. On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro camera.

vivo V23e 5G

The Dimensity 810 5G from MediaTek is at the helm, while Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 handles the software. In addition, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery and 44W charging.

 

