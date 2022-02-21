Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:59 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The vivo X80 phone, powered by the Dimension 9000, is the best. Geekbench and AnTuTu charts

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:59 am
vivo X80

The vivo X80 phone, powered by the Dimension 9000, is the best. Geekbench and AnTuTu charts

A handful of excellent benchmark scorecards for a future vivo phone have leaked today. The V2186A is a member of the vivo X80 family and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. If we look at the X70 range, where the X70 Pro was powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC, we are most likely looking at the performance preview of the vivo X80 Pro.

vivo X80

The handset’s overall AnTuTu score is 1,072,221 which is really impressive. It’s higher than the Exynos 2200 SoC found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which scored 968,359. Here’s how the AnTuTu 9 compares to the Dimensity 1200 from last year and the Exynos 2200 from this year.

We also compared it to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone we have in the workplace, and the Dimensity 9000 performed admirably.

The Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark yielded just as impressive results. The 1,248 single-core score and the 4,191 multi-core results are well above the Exynos 2200’s performance.

In addition to its impressive performance the AnTuTu listing reveals a 120Hz display and Android 12 OS. 12GB of RAM were confirmed by both benchmarks, while storage will be 512GB in at least one of the versions.

Read More

5 hours ago
Is iPhone 15 Pro will be first Apple phone without a notch?

iPhone 15 Pro: According to resources, Apple is putting a lot of...
5 hours ago
Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan Tecno Spark 7 Pro price...
10 hours ago
Tecno Camon 17 Specification and Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan Tecno Camon 17 retail price in...
11 hours ago
Chinese researchers develop highly efficient perovskite solar cells

BEIJING - Chinese researchers have developed a type of perovskite solar cells...
1 day ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Come With 8GB of RAM

With the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 range expected to appear this autumn,...
1 day ago
Vivo is rumored to be working on smartphone with a built-in drone camera 

According to a patent filed by the firm, Vivo may be working...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
3 mins ago
Apple’s 2022 product plan includes a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new Air with M2

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shares his estimates for Apple's computing roadmap in 2022...
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
24 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Fill Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy Note 10...
Summer Vacations Schedule 2022
1 hour ago
The Punjab government has announced a change in the summer vacation schedule for 2022

According to reports, the Punjab government has extended summer vacations for all...
Suzuki Swift
1 hour ago
The Suzuki Swift’s Official Launch Date Has Been Announced

After a decade of selling the same old model, Pak Suzuki Motor...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600