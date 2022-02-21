The vivo X80 phone, powered by the Dimension 9000, is the best. Geekbench and AnTuTu charts

A handful of excellent benchmark scorecards for a future vivo phone have leaked today. The V2186A is a member of the vivo X80 family and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. If we look at the X70 range, where the X70 Pro was powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC, we are most likely looking at the performance preview of the vivo X80 Pro.

The handset’s overall AnTuTu score is 1,072,221 which is really impressive. It’s higher than the Exynos 2200 SoC found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which scored 968,359. Here’s how the AnTuTu 9 compares to the Dimensity 1200 from last year and the Exynos 2200 from this year.

We also compared it to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone we have in the workplace, and the Dimensity 9000 performed admirably.

The Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark yielded just as impressive results. The 1,248 single-core score and the 4,191 multi-core results are well above the Exynos 2200’s performance.

In addition to its impressive performance the AnTuTu listing reveals a 120Hz display and Android 12 OS. 12GB of RAM were confirmed by both benchmarks, while storage will be 512GB in at least one of the versions.