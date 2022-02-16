Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
The WhatsApp Contact List UI is Reverting to the Previous Version

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
WhatsApp Contact List

The WhatsApp Contact List UI is Reverting to the Previous Version

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, just added a new layout for the in-app contacts list, with two options: Frequently contacted and Recent talks. While the upgrade was designed to make it easier to explore the contact list, the reaction was very immediate and nasty. Following user feedback, the platform is now reversing direction with a new update, much to everyone’s joy.

Although WhatsApp version 2.22.5.9, which was recently released via the Google Play Beta Program, does not feature any new functionality, it does restore the app’s original contact list design. The upgrade came after a number of individuals flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the new user interface.

The uproar forced developers to reverse the change, and users should now be able to access their contact list in the same way they did before.

Prior to the upgrade, the WhatsApp contacts page did not show the Recent chats sections, instead listing all contacts alphabetically. While the new interface’s core concept isn’t entirely horrible, the old one was far more straightforward and user-friendly.

Since Meta purchased the platform in 2015, it has received numerous improvements. One of the most recent is the app’s long-overdue overhauled voice call interface, which displays your contact’s name, number, and profile image, with the call duration on top.

Furthermore, the network is planning to bring Instagram-like message reactions soon, and while we have an idea of how they’ll look once they arrive, let’s just hope that the upgrade is well received by WhatsApp users.

 

