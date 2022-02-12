This Galaxy S22 Ultra commercial is the most family-friendly video you’ll see today

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra advertisement from Samsung is a cute little film about a pet jumping spider that falls in love with the new flagship.

The incorporation of Nazareth’s all-time great ‘Love Hurts’ in the advertisement is also a wonderful touch.

We spent some time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and even took a few shots with it. Check out our hands-on, as well as a breakdown of which regions will receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200.