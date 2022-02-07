Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 12:40 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

AFP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 12:40 am
Toshiba unveils new plan to split into two companies

Google

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2022 (AFP) – Japan’s Toshiba on Monday announced plans to split into two companies, revising a controversial proposal to divide into three following a tumultuous period for the storied industrial conglomerate.

The group said it plans to spin off its device segment, including its semiconductor business, in a bid to speed up decision-making and boost stock performance.

Shareholders, who have clashed with management on the best way forward for the troubled company, must still approve the proposal in a vote expected in March. The original spin-off plan faced stiff opposition from some key investors.

The firm also said it will unload its stake in air-conditioning business Toshiba Carrier and seek to sell its elevator and lighting units.

“We believe a spin-off is optimal,” president and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told investors, promising it would “enable more agile and flexible operations.”

He said the sprawling business “struggled with the conglomerate discount and slowness in decision-making” in the past, and streamlining operations would allow investors to choose the portion of the business that interested them.

Toshiba initially unveiled a plan to split into three last November, in what analysts called a test case for other Japanese giants.

But it said Monday that “since this is the first large-scale spin-off transaction in Japan… it turned out there were obstacles which were not initially expected”.

Among those were higher-than-expected costs, and an extensive process to list the two new entities.

A two-way split instead “can significantly reduce separation costs, secure financial soundness for each company, and significantly reduce spin-off uncertainty”, the company said.

The spin-off is expected to cost 20 billion yen ($173 million) over two years, with running costs also increasing by 13 billion yen a year.

But Tsunakawa said that would be offset by plans to reduce operating costs by 30 billion yen annually.

– Years of turmoil –

The Japanese giant wants the split finalised by the second half of the 2022-23 financial year, but it could yet face shareholder opposition.

General Electric and Johnson & Johnson have announced spin-offs in recent months — a move analysts say is in large part forced on them by financial markets.

Spin-offs can be a way for large corporations to create more value and rationalise operations, but they can also limit coordination between sectors, experts say.

Toshiba dates back to 1875 and was once a symbol of Japan’s advanced technological and economic power, but it has been mired in turmoil for several years.

Last year, shareholders voted to oust the board’s chairman after a series of scandals and losses, in a rare victory for activist investors in corporate Japan.

As part of the overhaul, the company on Monday declared Toshiba Tec and its air-conditioning, elevator and lighting units “non-core businesses”.

It has already agreed to the sale of Toshiba Carrier to the US-based Carrier Corporation in a deal reportedly worth some 100 billion yen.

The conglomerate currently owns 60 percent of the air-con company’s shares and will retain only five percent when the sale is completed later this year.

It said it hoped to reach deals to offload the elevator and lighting units within the next two months.

 

Read More

7 hours ago
Tecno Spark Go Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The retail price of the Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan is Rs....
7 hours ago
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan Infinix Hot 10 Play price...
7 hours ago
Huawei Y7 Prime Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retails for Rs. 22,999 in Pakistan. The...
13 hours ago
LHC dismisses petition seeking ban on PUBG in Pakistan

LAHORE: Due to the non-appearance of the petitioner' lawyer, the Lahore High...
1 day ago
Realme C35 is Launching on February 10, Design and Key Specs Revealed

The Realme C35, which received NBTC certification earlier this month, will be...
1 day ago
What to expect: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Because the Galaxy S22 family is one of the most eagerly awaited...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Chris Huvane
24 mins ago
Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Commits Suicide

Hollywood is in grief after the death of one of the industry's...
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions
1 hour ago
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

ANKARA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO...
Jay Shah and Ramiz Raja
1 hour ago
Jay Shah opposes Ramiz Raja’s plan for a four-nation T20I series

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in...
Sidharth Malhotra shares his workout video from the set of 'Yodha'
1 hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra shares his workout video from the set of ‘Yodha’

Bollywood heart robbed actor Sidharth Malhotra, has set some huge fitness goals...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600