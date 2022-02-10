Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Vivo S1 4GB in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $268.
Vivo S1 4GB – The budget Version of the Series
Vivo has announced the S1 4GB, which is the regular version of the previous variant. Except for the internal and external memory of the Vivo S1 4GB, the majority of the specifications will remain the same. The chipset that will power the smartphone will be the same, the MediaTek Helio P65. This is essentially a mid-range chipset designed to power mid-range smartphones. The new Vivo S1 4GB comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate for a base model. The RAM will be available to perform various activities with ease. The built-in storage of the Vivo S1 4GB is 64 gigabytes, which is slightly less than the previous edition but still able to hold a large quantity of data. If you still want to expand the memory of the Vivo S1 4GB, you can use a microSD card, which allows the smartphone to store up to 256 gigabytes. The newly released smartphone Vivo 4GB features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display screen with full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone’s back camera combination has a primary lens with a resolution of 16 megapixels and an ultra-wide lens with a resolution of 8 megapixels for the Vivo S1 4GB. In terms of the phone’s depth sensor, it will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 32 megapixels. The Vivo S1 4GB will include an under-display fingerprint reader to ensure utmost security. To give optimum power, the phone is powered by a strong 4500 mAh battery. The new S1 4GB will be a headache for Samsung because it is packed with high-end technology and is reasonably priced.
Vivo S1 Specifications
Versions: V1907 (Asia);
Also known as vivo Y7s for China
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – Asia
|
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, July
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, July
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.96 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
|
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 32 reviews.