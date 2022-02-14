Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:33 am
Vivo S1 Full Phone Specification and Price in Pakistan

Vivo S1

In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo S1 4GB in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $268.

Vivo S1 4GB – The budget Version of the Series

Vivo has announced the S1 4GB, which is the regular version of the previous variant. Except for the internal and external memory of the Vivo S1 4GB, the majority of the specifications will remain the same. The chipset that will power the smartphone will be the same, the MediaTek Helio P65. This is essentially a mid-range chipset designed to power mid-range smartphones. The new Vivo S1 4GB comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate for a base model. The RAM will be available to perform various activities with ease. The built-in storage of the Vivo S1 4GB is 64 gigabytes, which is slightly less than the previous edition but still able to hold a large quantity of data. If you still want to expand the memory of the Vivo S1 4GB, you can use a microSD card, which allows the smartphone to store up to 256 gigabytes. The newly released smartphone Vivo 4GB features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display screen with full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone’s back camera combination has a primary lens with a resolution of 16 megapixels and an ultra-wide lens with a resolution of 8 megapixels for the Vivo S1 4GB. In terms of the phone’s depth sensor, it will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 32 megapixels. The Vivo S1 4GB will include an under-display fingerprint reader to ensure utmost security. To give optimum power, the phone is powered by a strong 4500 mAh battery. The new S1 4GB will be a headache for Samsung because it is packed with high-end technology and is reasonably priced.

Vivo S1 4GB Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – Asia
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, September
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.96 x 0.32 in)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 44 reviews.

 

