Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:12 am
vivo T1 5G camera samples and live shots surface online

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:12 am

The vivo T1 5G is just around the corner, with an official India launch date of February 9 already confirmed. We now know almost everything there is to know about the impending smartphone, including its design and specifications. Nonetheless, we’re not going to pass up some live shots of the unknown phone, as well as some early camera samples.

vivo T1

The former are the work of Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) and show off a quite attractive gadget with a speckled soft colour pattern on the back and a gently teardrop selfie notch on the front.

The other set of photographs is perhaps more fascinating because they are camera samples from the Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) T1 5G.

 

